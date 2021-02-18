The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call Wednesday asking for assistance helping the complainant’s unstable 50-year-old sister who had allegedly remained in her room for nine days.
The Fergus Falls police officer answering the call talked with the complainant’s sister who denied being suicidal and refused offers to put her in touch with Lake Region Healthcare or Mobile mental health. She said she did not want to talk about her personal issues.
