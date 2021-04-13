A woman who left her debit card in Hankinson, North Dakota, contacted Fergus Falls police at approximately 6:19 p.m. on Friday to report that someone was using the card at stores in Fargo. The woman contacted her bank, who instructed her to contact law enforcement. She was advised to contact the Fargo Police Department, as the card was used in the Fargo area.
Woman reports theft from debit card left in Hankinson
- James Allen
-
-
- 0
- Certified Peer Recovery Specialist
- Supervisory Position
- HELP WANTED Elks Point on Wall Lake Looking for an
- HELP WANTED West Central Community Services is hiring direct support
- HELP WANTED West Central Community Services is currently hiring a
- Star Bright Professional Cleaning Services Fergus Falls, is seeking drivers
- WORKERS NEEDED for PT custodial work at the Hansel Lake
- Administrative Assistant
- Land & Resources Seasonal Inspector
- OTC Child Social Worker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.