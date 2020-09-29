A woman called the Fergus Falls Police Department Saturday requesting a welfare check on her husband.
She alleged that while speaking with him over the phone she was having trouble understanding him. She suggested he could be intoxicated or having a medical episode.
When a Fergus Falls police officer went to check on the man he answered the door and did not appear to be in any medical distress. He also said he was not in need of medical attention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.