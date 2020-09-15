An Otter Tail County deputy responded to a call Saturday on South Railway Avenue in Dent.
A female driver believed to have dementia had driven onto the railroad trackbed. Her vehicle was towed and both driver and vehicle were transported safely home to her husband.
