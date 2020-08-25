A female complainant reported Monday her wallet was stolen Saturday afternoon while she was shopping at a local store.
A man had approached her and asked a question about a product. When she turned back around her wallet was gone. Someone attempted to use one of her cards at Walmart a short time later. Bank and credit card companies were notified. The incident is under investigation.
