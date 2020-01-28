A female who had traveled to a casino in Mahnomen with friends contacted the the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday to press car-theft charges.

The complainant told a deputy she had traveled to the casino with friends. While there, she had gotten into an argument with one of the friends. As a result of the argument, her car had been taken by a female and male acquaintances and later put into a ditch, reportedly somewhere in Otter Tail County. 

The sheriff’s office found the complainant had a revoked driver’s license and the car was not registered in Minnesota. 

The woman who took the car said she had driven all three up to the casino. After an alcohol-fueled argument, she had been asked to leave along with a male in their party. She put the car into a ditch near New York Mills.

A deputy found none of the parties involved had a valid driver’s license and all of them had been drinking.

It was determined the car had not been stolen and the complainant was advised of her civil options.

