A situation on West Cavour Avenue Sunday prompted a female resident to call the police for advice.
The complainant told an officer that her female roommate, not currently at their residence, had given her boyfriend permission to use her part of the house.
The female caller wanted to know if his presence on the premises could be considered trespassing. She was advised to initiate a civil eviction process against her roommate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.