A female caller contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday looking for information about her missing S185 Melroe Bobcat skid-steer loader.
According to law enforcement the complainant has called several times looking for information on the case. She was told previously that she needs to speak with law enforcement and have the loader entered as stolen but refuses to let authorities go to her location.
An Otter Tail County deputy spoke with the complainant via telephone. The deputy was told the skid steer has been stolen on three different occasions. She was last in possession of the skid steer in May or June.
The deputy advised the complainant to contact the dealer she bought the loader from and collect the vehicle identification number. At the time the deputy spoke with the woman there was no documentation or proof she owned a Bobcat.
