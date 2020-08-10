A woman walking across the parking lot at Dick’s Standard in Parkers Prairie Saturday was struck by a slow-moving vehicle.
An Otter Tail County deputy found the woman had been knocked down and had struck her head on the concrete. She was conscious and alert when transported by Parkers Prairie Ambulance to Alamere Healthcare in Alexandria.
The deputy spoke with the victim at Alamere and was told she was receiving stitches prior to being released.
The driver of the vehicle had missed the turn at a car wash and had struck the woman while attempting to gain access to the car wash entrance.
