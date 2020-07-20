A Fergus Falls woman requested assistance after her suspicions were aroused by her husband.
The complainant wanted it documented that her husband was moving money around in order to place her in a nursing home. She did not give any reasons as to why she thought this other than that her husband was moving money around.
