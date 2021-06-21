The Fergus Falls Police Department was tasked with serving a no-trespass letter for a local store on the west side of Fergus Falls on Thursday. 

Margaret Nolan Steward, 29, who is currently incarcerated at the Otter Tail County Jail was served and signed the trespass letter and is prohibited from entering the Walmart property. Steward is currently serving sentences for multiple convictions which include drug possession, property damage and child endangerment.

