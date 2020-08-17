The Fergus Falls Police Department received a report Saturday alleging that a female was screaming at people passing by on West Cavour Avenue.
The officer answering the call spoke with the female who said she was upset by her neighbors moving frequently. She told the officer she believed they are selling homes with forged documents.
She was asked not to yell at people and agreed to keep to herself.
