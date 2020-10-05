The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a collision in which a woman struck a concrete pillar/stop sign with her vehicle on West State Highway 210 Thursday.
There was no apparent damage to the sign but moderate damage to the passenger side front fender. No injuries were reported.
