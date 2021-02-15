The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a party Thursday that had been contacted a couple of times by a woman who identified herself and said she wanted her kid back. She told the complainants that she had a kid that had disappeared 10 years ago.
An Otter Tail County deputy contacted the woman who refused to provide her name or where she lived. The woman was believed to have mental health issues due to mentioning satellite radios and making other random statements.
The complainants were informed of the findings by the deputy.
