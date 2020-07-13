A complainant on State Highway 108 alleged Sunday that pellets were hitting the roof of her house following shots being fired by a neighbor.
The deputy answering the call found the party was shooting low-base shells and it was unlikely they would reach the house. The deputy talked to the neighbor who agreed to shoot in another direction.
The complainant phoned a second time and was upset that she had not received a callback. She was informed the deputy she had spoken with was handling other priority calls.
The female caller stated she did not believe there was a safe direction in which to shoot and wanted the neighbor barred from shooting on his property. She was informed that it was out of control of the sheriff’s office to prevent someone from using their own property.
