The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report Thursday about two women stranded on a fallen tree in the Otter Tail River.

The deputy answering the call to Sophus Anderson Road found the pair had been kayaking but had capsized in the current and ended up in the tree. One of the females was able to reach shore on her own but the other could not. She was rescued by the Fergus Falls Fire Department.

There were no injuries or loss of property.

A 16-year-old male walking near the river called for help after hearing the females screaming. One of the women was a 70-year-old from Elbow Lake. The other was a 49-year-old from Alexandria. Both were wearing life jackets.  

Also assisting with the call was the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol and Ringdahl Ambulance.

