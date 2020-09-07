A woman walking on a trail Thursday in Otter Tail County told the sheriff’s office she was finding women’s clothing as she made her way along.
Two deputies and a K-9 unit were called in and checked “the range” and later checked east of the “trail entrance.” A deputy spoke with a camper who did not know of anyone staying in the woods in the area. The woman’s clothing items were located near the Highway 210 trail head. The items were photographed and placed in evidence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.