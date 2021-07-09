The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to an animal call at Jimmy John’s Sunday after an employee noticed an animal stuck in a drain in the drive-thru.
The employee told law enforcement that they nudged a woodchuck out of a drain with a broom, but it ran into the next drain. The employee decided that they were done helping the animal.
