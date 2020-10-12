A resident on 455th Avenue Wednesday called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office concerning alleged suspicious activity.
The caller claimed a man was on their property and was in one of their sheds. He was cutting trees and had taken down one of their fences.
The deputy answering the call found no crime had been committed. The man said he and his dad had made plans to cut wood. The homeowner did not know of these plans.
