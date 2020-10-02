Nakia Troy Merritt Woodson was sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation Thursday after being convicted on a felony charge of incest in Seventh District Court.

He was also ordered to pay $485 in court fees. 

According to court records, the 45-year-old Fergus Falls man had sexual intercourse with another person nearer of kin than a first cousin.

Woodson entered a plea of not guilty March 2 but amended his plea to guilty Aug. 31.

Judge Barbara Hanson stayed a 27-month term at the Minnesota Correctional Facility - St. Cloud for 10 years and credited Woodson with 247 days of time served. The maximum sentence for the crime is imprisonment for not more than 10 years.

