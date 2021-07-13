A call came into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Sunday after a complainant stated that two metal yard spinners had been stolen.
The complainant stated that the yard spinners were purchased at Phelps Mill Festival and were taken from a trailer near the entrance. The description was of a pine tree design on one and a dragonfly on the other. The value of each spinner was $95.
