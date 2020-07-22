Christopher Daniel Yost was sentenced to 51 months in the Minnesota Correctional Facility at St. Cloud Monday by Seventh District Judge Barbara Hanson after being convicted of second-degree burglary.
Four of the five felony charges against the 32-year old Fergus Falls man were dropped. He was also credited with 116 months of time served. The maximum penalty prescribed by law for second-degree burglary of a government, religious, historic or school building is 10 years or a fine of $20,000 or both.
In addition to his sentence, Yost was ordered to pay a fine of $210.
According to court records, on Nov. 24, 2019 a member of the Folden Lutheran Church in Henning contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office with news that the church had been robbed. Among the missing items was a 60-inch Vizio Flat Panel television. A rear door leading into the church kitchen had been pried open.
During the ensuing investigation, law enforcement searched the residence of James Kjeseth on West Lincoln Avenue in Fergus Falls. Detectives were told that one of the Kjeseths had sold a 60-inch TV obtained after a divorce. After his cell phone was accessed with a search warrant, detectives found the phone’s call logs indicated he had been in contact with “Cris Y.” It was later determined that Yost had been in company with Kjeseth on Nov. 23 when he had burglarized the Folden Lutheran Church.
