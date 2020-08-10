The Fergus Falls Police Department received a report that a child on a bike had been hit by a car Saturday on East Channing Avenue.
The driver of the vehicle was traveling north on Cascade Street when the juvenile darted across the intersection of Channing and Cascade. The vehicle struck the rear end of the bike and did some minor damage to the vehicle.
After the accident the child was reported to be crying but sitting up. The child’s parents were notified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.