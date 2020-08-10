The Fergus Falls Police Department received a report that a child on a bike had been hit by a car Saturday on East Channing Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle was traveling north on Cascade Street when the juvenile darted across the intersection of Channing and Cascade. The vehicle struck the rear end of the bike and did some minor damage to the vehicle. 

After the accident the child was reported to be crying but sitting up. The child’s parents were notified.

 

 

