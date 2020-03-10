A caller found a wounded dog on his rural Pelican Rapids property Sunday evening contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday after taking the animal to a vet.
The deputy who answered the call found the complainant with a young German shepherd. The dog had apparently been hit in the face by a shotgun blast. The injuries were nonlife-threatening but had possibly caused the dog to go blind.
The owners of the dog were located and informed of the dog’s condition. They denied any involvement in the dog’s injuries.
