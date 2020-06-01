A 23-year-old male could not move his legs after diving into an Otter Tail County lake and hitting his head at 10:20 p.m. Saturday according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
Friends of the injured man pulled him out of the water. Sanford Air transported the victim from the scene.
