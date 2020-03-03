The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received information about a burglary Monday that had taken place at approximately 1 p.m. on Feb. 27 at a residence on County Highway 1 near Fish Lake, 9 miles northeast of Fergus Falls.
A young man was found in the complainant’s garage. When confronted by the homeowner he said he had run out of gas nearby and was attempting to find a can with gas.
The complainant was unable to recall the intruder’s name but said he had his insurance card. He did not want to pursue the matter but was requesting the incident be documented.
