A caller informed the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Thursday that children were “always” on the road at the junction of County Highway 40 and 540th Avenue. The caller complained that not only were the kids not watching for cars, they were also blocking passing traffic.
The grandmother of the youngsters was contacted by a deputy and she agreed to tell them to pay more attention to traffic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.