The Fergus Falls Police Department took a report of a child throwing rocks at a vehicle on Friday, April 30, at approximately 12:54 p.m. when a motorist stopped at a stop sign on Aurdal Avenue.
The motorist told police the rocks that struck their vehicle caused minimal damage, and stated that another rock was thrown over the hood. The motorist did not choose to pursue any criminal charges in the incident. An officer spoke with the parent, who said that they had just put the child down for a nap, but stated they would readdress the incident with the child to ensure the behavior does not continue.
