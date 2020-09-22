The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday from Zorbaz in Pelican Rapids after they confiscated a fake ID.

According to the report, a Zorbaz employee confiscated the fake ID and gave it to law enforcement. A deputy contacted the individual that attempted to use the ID and the person admitted they had attempted to use it. A long-form report was made for a person under 21 attempting to purchase liquor and unlawful acts relating to the driver’s license.

Load comments