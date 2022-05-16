Bonae Vasquez has spent four long years navigating the intense vetting process of U.S. citizenship and after a recent Oath of Allegiance ceremony the dream of becoming a United States citizen has finally come to fruition.
Vasquez was born in the Marshall Islands, an idyllic chain of volcanic islands and coral atolls geographically comprising the island group of Micronesia; the Marshall Islands is impressively remote, lying approximately half-way between Papua New Guinea and Hawaii.
“I remember things like the beach and the beautiful ocean waves,” Vasquez recalls. “I remember walking barefoot everywhere on the island. I do not, however, remember my birth mother or father.”
Vasquez spent the first six years of her life in the island nation, eventually flying to Bismarck, North Dakota, to meet Roger and Amy Twedt, who would become her legal guardians.
The Republic of the Marshall Islands is currently considered a sovereign state in free association with the United States, and although the alliance between the U.S. and the Marshall Islands extends back to World War II, the legal relationship between the two countries and their citizens are anything but straightforward.
“Holding a Marshallese passport, I was able to work and go to school in the U.S, however I did not hold other privileges such as voting or serving in the military,” Vasquez explains. “Throughout my high school years it was difficult getting in and out of the country.”
When Vasquez turned 24, she married a man in the U.S. Air Force and while it is a common misconception that marriage to an active duty military member equates to instant citizenship for the spouse, this is hardly the case.
Vasquez equates the amount of paper required for the application to a small forest; in addition to the endless forms there were fingerprinting procedures, health examinations and a barrage of in-person interviews at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) offices.
“Getting the green card was first priority,” Vasquez explains. “Once we got that, we had to wait three years to apply for citizenship. As my husband was active duty military, we didn’t have to wait the customary five years, which was a welcomed benefit during this lengthy process.”
2022 finally came and Vasquez was able to officially apply for U.S. citizenship: “I waited for my interview appointment to be scheduled, and when I found out that I would be taking the reading, writing and the civics portion of the exam in the same day, I stayed up until 11 p.m. studying for it.”
Although the civics portion alone has 100 questions in the question bank, only 10 are pulled for the final test, making it increasingly difficult to narrow down what exactly to study.
“I’m not going to lie, I was nervous as I was anxiously waiting for this day for years,” says Vasquez. “Turns out I stressed over nothing and passed with flying colors!”
After answering a few more questions from the interviewing officer, Vasquez was notified on the spot that her application had been successfully granted; with tears of relief and joy, Vasquez recited the Oath of Allegiance and made her citizenship official.
“I could not have done this without my wonderful parents, Roger and Amy, or my husband,” Vasquez expresses. “I am so grateful that my children will not have to go through this process themselves, as they are born U.S. citizens … I can officially say that I am an American, and I will be forever grateful for all the rights and privileges this country offers.”