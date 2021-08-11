CrossRoad Church, located at 629 E. Channing Ave., celebrated its 150 anniversary during the height of the pandemic in 2020. A snapshot of the church’s history is as follows:
1870: The church was organized on Aug. 24, 1870, with 12 charter members. It was the first church in Fergus Falls. Many early immigrants in town were Baptists who came from Sweden in 1869-1870. They settled largely in the southeastern part of Fergus Falls (south of Lake Charles) which became known as Gottland. In the summer of 1870 they were visited by Rev. Okerson, who at the time was a missionary among Swedish Baptists in Minnesota. He encouraged the small group to organize a Baptist church, which they did on Aug. 24 (first named the Swedish Baptist Church). Okerson became their first pastor in 1872. Members met in private homes until 1875.
1875:The church was erected at 113 E. Washington Ave. The cost was $800 and was 20-by-36 feet.
1911-1963: The third church building was built at 416 S. Court St. The cost was $12,000.
1930: There was a unanimous vote to discontinue use of the Swedish language except at the morning services every other Sunday. Previously all morning services were in Swedish and Sunday evening services were in English. Approximately a year later all services were in English.
1959: The church voted unanimously to purchase the Channing Avenue site for $14,500 to build a new church building.
1963: The new church was completed. Open house was held July 7, 1963.
1970: The 100th anniversary of the church.
1996: The first team of seven from First Baptist Church went to Ukraine in July, adopting the Kryukov Church as a “sister” church shortly afterward.
2009:AWANA (Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed) Bible-based program started in the fall for kindergartners through sixth-graders. This ministry has united several local churches in the mission of strengthening the faith of children in our community.
A celebration will be held in honor of the church and its history on Aug. 22 with a special commemorative worship service at 9:30 a.m. followed by a church potluck picnic at the Pebble Lake Picnic Shelter at 11:30 a.m. Community members are encouraged to attend.
