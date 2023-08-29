The preservation of history is often done via public record. What constitutes as public record? The newspaper, for starters. Newspapers do not only report on current events or the most recent sporting function, but a wide variety of topics, including but not limited to crime, government, human interest, health and wellness and, one of the most visited locations in the newspaper, obituaries.
"Newspapers tell the tales of our communities, the struggles and duties, the joys and triumphs. Part of this includes the publishing of obituaries. The purpose of an obituary is to notify the public of an individual's passing and relay the details of any services while telling the story of the deceased's life," shared Daily Journal Media Published Ken Harty. "Obituaries are very important because they detail the history of individuals who are no longer with us; however, their stories live on in the pages of a newspaper or digital archive seemingly forever."
Otter Tail County Historical Society Curator of Collections Kathy Evavold shared: "Often an obituary is the only written record of the life a person has lived. For a majority of people, it may be the only published public record, thus making it a valuable resource to historians and descendants who want to know more about someone removed by both time and location."
Evavold continued, explaining that obituaries can be a sign of the times. "Early obituaries submitted verbally tend to contain more errors and be less detailed, or they might be influenced by external factors such as the more recent recommendation that a birth date be excluded for fear of identity theft, or the cost of publishing based on the length of the write-up. These factors may undermine the ability to record a person’s history."
Glinde-Nilson Funeral Home Director Kelsey Conrad stressed: "It's really good for people to write their own obituary, or at least share with their families information for their obituaries. There is a lot of information that family's don't always know — how mom and dad met, things dad was involved in before he met mom ... It's important before someone passes away to have that information so it can be shared."
Recently, local woman, Sheri Fylling, was heavily involved in the planning of her mother-in-law, Ruth Fylling's funeral. Sheri shared some insights into her experience regarding Ruth's obituary, noting that Ruth was instrumental in the writing of her obituary. "She had helped prepare her obit several years prior to her death. She found it was important to have information throughout her entire life – where she was born, educated, met her husband, children, life passions (music ministry, gardening and welcoming others into her home for meals). It would have been difficult to include information without gathering the information prior to the death. It is a stressful time and doing it ahead of time gave us time to think about what we may have omitted in error or if there may have been things that we would regret not including."
The Fylling family declined the assistance of the funeral home in writing the obituary, but were surprised that once they provided it, it was published so quickly. In retrospect, Sheri stated: "I would have liked to have a proofreader double check it for mistakes. I didn’t know that it would be submitted by the funeral home as fast as it was and there was an obvious mistake. Thankfully the two newspapers we submitted it to made the corrections for us prior to publication."
An important distinction when discussing obituaries is the difference between a death notice and an obituary. OTCHS and Daily Journal Media both differentiate an obituary from a death notice by the amount of information it contains. A death notice is extremely brief, where an obituary contains more information — family and personal information, cause of death and other facts or stories deemed important by those furnishing a completed obituary.
Information contained in a death notice generally contains a name, age, statement regarding death and, at times, location where services will be held. In recent years, death notices have decreased in frequency in the interest of getting obituaries into newspapers faster.
What should be included in an obituary? Basic information should include the person’s full name, date of birth and death, where they lived and when, where they died, cause of death, burial information, names of parents, marriages, family members who preceded them in death, surviving family members and public service information.
Note: basic information is only a starting point. Historians would appreciate details about the person’s life and character.
Evavold shared some of these helpful details. "Where and when did they go to school, what activities did they enjoy or what clubs or organizations did they belong to, what offices did they hold, what did they do for a living, what impact did their life make on their community or what did they feel passionate about quotes and personalization of any kind can really turn a standard obituary into a tribute to a unique and meaningful life."
When considering what to include in an obituary, ensure that what is shared is only what an individual and family feels comfortable with, as the information does become public record and can be located in the future.
Not only are obituaries important in telling the stories of those who previously graced our communities, but they are also important for the establishment of genealogies/family trees for commonly used ancestral websites and programs. The inclusion of locations where events, employment and education occurred is also helpful for tracking family connections.
"A genealogist would want to confirm all dates and if (where the event) took place is not included or wrong, this could mean a more difficult search," Evavold clarified. "With these dates and locations in hand, the researcher would know where they could go to find out more — perhaps in newspaper archives, the county recorder's office or the local historical society to see what additional information can be found about the individual or other family members."
It is never too soon to get started on an obituary; and the more often it is updated, the less stressful the process will be following one's death.