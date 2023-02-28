Day after day officers with the Fergus Falls Police Department deal with calls that may or may not be real. A lot of these calls are unfortunately individuals who are experiencing mental health issues.
Fergus Falls Police Captain Terry Eldien said they take each situation individually.
“A lot of these people are in crisis and sometimes it is hard to hold them accountable. It depends on each individual situation. It depends on the severity and what they’re saying. It’s one thing if they’re alleging acts that aren’t actually occurring versus if they are calling for help. Someone who is in a mental health crisis would be treated differently than somebody who has criminal intent to cause a law enforcement response.,” said Eldien.
Eldien explained that there are some different types of charges depending on the intent of the caller. Among them are harassing communications, or unlawful use of 911. He said they have charged people in the past, sometimes even with disorderly conduct.
To clarify, some of the calls for service that the police department receives include complainants that call in to report incidents or situations they believe may be happening, but in actuality are not occurring.
Eldien is careful to point out that charging or issuing citations in these cases would ultimately be of no value in the long run because there is no actual intent by the person to report a false criminal incident.
“There’s two different sides to this and when it gets to be just the person who is causing a nuisance, then we can and have charged them with a crime when they’re continuing to tie up 911 lines when there could be a true emergency,” said Eldien.
Eldien also pointed out that they may have somebody who wants to be a nuisance to the police department, so they just keep calling 911. He said if somebody has a true emergency they might not be able to get through or it may take them longer.
“Clearly when we have situations like that, writing them a ticket is not going to solve anything, so you have to go back to the root of why this behavior exists. If they’re in crisis, how do we address this? Do we need to call Mobile Mental Health? Do we need to bring them in for an evaluation? Really, you have to get to the root cause of why the behavior is happening, versus just addressing the behavior itself. Unless you fix the problem, you're just putting punishment on a problem that's not going to make it go away,” explained Eldien.
Eldien confirmed that there has been a very noticeable increase in these types of calls, but it’s a bigger issue than just nuisance calls to the department.
“I think everyone from law enforcement to emergency responders to hospital facilities all agree that there has been an increase in mental health related services in the past few years and why that is – I don't know if anybody has a great answer. I do know that back in the day when the RTC (former Regional Treatment Center) was available, we at least had a place to give them to provide treatment and to try and help them with their problems, where now there’s such a shortage of beds and resources to address those problems that a lot of times people just don’t get the help that they probably need because there’s limited resources that are not as readily available as they had been in the past,” said Eldien.
Eldien mentions it is a tough situation because these individuals sometimes have difficulty getting a bed at a treatment facility where they can get longer term help, but there aren’t enough beds or facilities that will take them. So he said they end up in the community and they’re clearly suffering from mental illness.
“Unfortunately I think that is part of the reason why this is happening, because we don’t have the needed resources to address some of these issues like we did in the past,” concluded Eldien.