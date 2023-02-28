Day after day officers with the Fergus Falls Police Department deal with calls that may or may not be real. A lot of these calls are unfortunately individuals who are experiencing mental health issues.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?