The Fergus Falls Cub Scout Pack 312 announced this weekend that its annual “Scouting for Food” will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 spread.
In a statement released by the pack, the group plans to make a donation to the food shelf instead.
“In light of events surrounding COVID-19 and our commitment to the community, we have chosen to cancel the subject event. The food shelf still very much needs support, and an announcement today went out that the food shelf would have limited to no access in the coming weeks. We, as a pack, have funds available for just such a cause and anticipate providing a monetary donation during the month of March. If we do so, our donation will be matched by the state. This will provide much-needed resources for a vital element of the community.
As for all other activities within the pack, we have been directed to follow guidance on social distancing, which we will address in a much more comprehensive manner in the coming days.
We very much appreciate everyone's commitment to the Cub Scouts, and we will make it through these events as a stronger unit because of it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.