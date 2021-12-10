A common scene in movies and TV shows, as well as the dreams of many a young boy and girl, is waking up on Christmas morning to the sound of a yapping puppy or the soft meow of a cuddly kitten.
In fact, it’s actually quite common in real life.
“We typically do see a slight increase in adoption around this time,” shared Jaclyn Keenan, shelter manager and certified veterinarian technician at the Humane Society of Otter Tail County (HSOTC).
But before deciding that a pet for Christmas would be the perfect, most idyllic and heart-warming gift of the season, Keenan has a few pointers for potential adopters.
“People do adopt (pets) as potential Christmas gifts,” she explained, “but when we do that, it’s fine, as long as they’re doing it as a family.”
Keenan explained that revealing a new kitten, puppy or bunny as a surprise Christmas present is not an option at the HSOTC. “(The pet) is not ever a gift given to someone that doesn’t know. It’s never a surprise,” she said. “Because we want everyone to always be on board with the animal that they are going to be forever owning.”
She explained that this rule is in place at the HSOTC at all times, not just during the holidays.
When a child longingly asks for a pet for Christmas, Keenan recommends the family determine what kind of commitment they are prepared for.
“You have to realize that a kid may want it, a young child may want it, but it’s just a blip in their thought process,” she explained. “For instance, if they’re asking for a rabbit — they see this cute little fuzzy bunny in a pet store in the window — that is a 10-year commitment. So, if your child is 8 years old now and wants that pet … they’ll be 18 by the time, potentially, that rabbit may pass away. So are you ready to change out bedding? Are you ready to give it hay and veggies and clean it every day for the next 10 years?”
Pets are a lot of work, but animals can bring joy into a home and adoption can be a wonderful gift for both the family and the animal. So, if a family or individual is ready and has taken into account the time commitment and expenses that go along with pet ownership, adopting a cuddly creature for Christmas is a wonderful option.
“We can always use more adoptions,” shared Keenan.
The process of adopting through the HSOTC is thorough and meant to pair an individual, or family, with an animal that will be a great fit for both parties.
“That’s why the adoption application is so important,” said Keenan. “All of those questions really help us match up the animal with the potential adopter.”
For example, if a potential adopter currently owns a dog and is looking for a cat, the staff knows which cats like and dislike being around dogs. Among other things, the staff also know which pet would do well around small children. They spend time getting to know the animals, and their unique personalities, as best as they can.
Keenan expressed that every adoption, whether during the holidays or any other time of year, makes a difference.
“We are it for Otter Tail County … we’re very busy,” she shared, “and we still never have enough room. There’s always the need for people to come in and adopt so that we can help even more pets because we do often have a waiting list for animals in need.”
Whether it’s a Christmas present or not, the staff at the HSOTC is happy to help individuals and families find a perfectly matched furry friend. Families and individuals who are considering adopting a pet are encouraged to reach out to the HSOTC at 218-739-3494 and check out their website at humanesocietyotc.org.