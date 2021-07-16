Starting July 19, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin a district-wide culvert improvement project in west-central Minnesota. The work will include replacing and repairing existing culverts along several Minnesota highways, including:
Highway 28, west of Beardsley.
Highway 29, between Glenwood and Interstate 94.
Highway 75, between Highway 55 and Wheaton.
Highway 79, west of Erdahl.
Highway 104, west of Terrace.
Highway 108, east of Ottertail.
Highway 108, north of Henning.
Highway 114, between Lowry and Highway 27.
Highway 210, east of Fergus Falls.
Highway 210, east of Vining.
Motorists can expect to encounter lane closures and flaggers in the areas where crews are working. There are 11 total culverts that will be repaired. Depending on the fix, crews may spend anywhere from one to seven days at each culvert location.
For the culvert replacements on Highway 29 and Highway 114, the impacted highways will be temporarily closed and detoured. More information will be shared prior to the work starting at each site.
The project is estimated to cost $608,000 and is expected to be complete by the end of August. The contractor is Subsurface Inc., based in Moorhead.
Work zone safety is the responsibility of all. MnDOT urges travelers to always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to:
Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.
