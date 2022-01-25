In response to the continuing widespread COVID-19 activity in the region, the Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) enterprise (which includes LRH, Prairie Ridge Healthcare (PRH) and Mill Street Residence sites) is implementing new visitor and masking policies this week.
“With prevalent community spread and the local positivity rate at an all-time high, we need to do what we can to protect staff and vulnerable patients by restricting the number of people in our facilities,” said LRH Chief Nursing Officer Roberta Young. The number of staff out with COVID-19 has proven a challenge to maintaining workforce, with over 50 people out on Monday. “We are routinely limiting hours in some services areas such our laboratory and our food services due to workforce shortages. We also limit the number of hospital beds available and daily plan for the number of elective surgeries we will be able to support based on available staff and hospital beds,” said Young.
LRH Chief Medical Officer Naomi Schmid, added that the changes to policy are another call to action on behalf of healthcare workers. “Almost two years into this, the warnings and pleas we’ve sent out on behalf of your healthcare teams continue. We see every day the potential havoc this virus can create,” Schmid said. While healthcare workers have experienced the impacts of COVID-19 for months and months, she says for some people, this latest surge is finally causing COVID-19 to hit home. “It’s becoming real and personal to so many more people right now, and in many instances very tragic. We care so much about the friends and family members in our community that we take care of, and while it is the same message we’ve shared all along, we can’t emphasize enough how important it is to be vigilant right now.”
Young explained that while the visitor restrictions are an important mitigation strategy, they also work with the family and friends who are caregivers and an important piece of the healthcare journey. “We also understand how important it is to have good communication with families and we know patients benefit in their healing journey by having loved ones present. So we also commit to working with families to balance both priorities as we work through this stage of really active virus spread,” she added.
Also included in the latest policy is a requirement for surgical masks to be worn by everyone entering the healthcare facilities. One will be provided to wear over or in place of any cloth masks people are wearing. “It’s also really important for people to leave these masks on at all times while they’re here, even when alone in an exam room, for example.” Young added. The new guidelines are available on the LRH website and are outlined below.
“In all instances, we will work with families facing unique individual and end-of-life circumstances,” Young said. In those instances, a nurse or care team member can be asked to assist with special requests.
“We’d also be remiss if we didn’t mention the opportunities to become vaccinated and boosted. It is clear in our local data that while it may not be as effective at preventing infection, vaccination is still proving very effective at lessening severity of symptoms and hospitalization,” Young said. Vaccine opportunities can be found at lrhc.org/covid19vaccine/ or the Minnesota Department of Health website.
Visitor Guidelines Effective January 25, 2022, at all LRH and PRH facilities.
GENERAL INFORMATION FOR ALL VISITORS
Visitors are intentionally screened at all front entrances. Visitors with symptoms shouldn’t proceed. A surgical mask must be worn by everyone entering our facilities and the mask should remain on at all times, including when in exam or patient rooms (alone or with others present). We will provide one for those who don’t have one, to be worn instead of, or placed over, cloth masks. We ask that there be no congregating in lobby or café areas, and cafes at both hospital sites are currently limited to take-out service only.
HOSPITALS/ICCU
To limit traffic and exposures, patients are limited to one visitor (the same one person) per day. Additional restrictions apply to hospitalized COVID positive patients as follows: Visiting hours are limited to 4-6 pm daily. Hand hygiene must be performed upon entering and prior to exiting the patient’s room. When leaving the patient’s room, visitor is required to sign out at the nurses station.
WOMEN’S & CHILDREN’S HEALTH CENTER (WCHC)
For WCHC one dedicated support person is permitted and should remain the same person throughout the entire stay. For pediatric patients there may be two parents/support persons that may switch out during the stay. For surgical patients, visiting is allowed as on the other hospital floors with only one visitor, the same one person for the day.
EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT and SAME DAY SURGERY
Limited to one support person per patient. Exceptions for those with special needs. Children may be accompanied by both parents. In the Emergency Department, the one dedicated support person should stay in the patient room, avoiding the waiting rooms.
CLINICS, LAB, RADIOLOGY, and OT/PT/SPEECH THERAPIES
We ask that clinic patients refrain from bringing support persons with them to their appointments except when needed to assist with communication issues, or with major diagnosis/changes in plan of care, or for safety. Both parents or guardians may accompany children to clinic visits. Partners are allowed for OB visits in clinic and radiology.
CANCER CENTER
A support person will be limited to one per patient for consults and new diagnosis only. Exceptions on a limited basis will be considered for patients with communication issues or safety needs.
MILL STREET RESIDENCE
Mill Street Residence protocols for visitors can be found at millstreet.lrhc.org.
