Fall is a great time of year to curl up with a good book as the weather starts to chill. And what could be more exciting than opening up a crime thriller that takes place in your own backyard?
Marjorie Mathison Hance recently published her second book in The North Lakes Murder Mystery series. The book, “Cormorant in the Net,” is the sequel to Hance’s first local crime thriller, “Murder at Pelican Lake.” The story spans from Big Cormorant Lake to Pelican Lake and up to Fargo and is the perfect cozy mystery to add to your reading list this fall.
After the strange and shocking murder of a local volleyball coach, Carley is plucked from her relaxing life by Pelican Lake and is named the successor of the slain coach. She and a friend find themselves in a complex mystery of their own, uncovering secrets and revelations about the coach and his untimely death.
Hance plans to release the third book in the series, “The Man Three Cottages Down,” in the summer of 2022. Hance lives seasonally by Pelican Lake and has enjoyed coming to the area for over 50 years. Cover art for both “Coromorant in the Net” and “Murder at Pelican Lake” was created by Pelican Rapids artist Marcella Rose.
“Cormorant in the Net” is available for purchase in many local shops including Victor Lundeen Company in Fergus Falls, Lakeland General Store in Dunvilla, Natalie’s Serendipity in Vergas, Cormorant Bottle Shop in Cormorant and can also be purchased online at amazon.com.
