The holiday season was an especially busy time at Broadway Market in Fergus Falls for the Hennig family from the late 1940s to the early 1960s. This was during a period when there were 23 neighborhood grocery stores in our community.
Broadway Market is fondly recalled by Diann Hennig, Fergus Falls High School class of 1960, whose parents, Vern and Hilda, ran the grocery store on the 800 block of North Broadway.
“My first recollections of Broadway Market go back to when my parents bought the store about 1948,” Diann said.
She was in first grade at McKinley School and her older sister, Sidonna (now Sidonna Bradow), was in third grade.
“The store was a way of life,” Diann says. “We were open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week and were kind of a mini supermarket. We were closed from 1-3 p.m. on Christmas Day so we could have Christmas dinner. That was literally our only holiday.”
Back then larger supermarkets in Fergus Falls closed at 6 p.m. on Saturday and didn’t open again until Monday morning.
When Vern and Hilda did take a vacation, daughters Diann and Sidonna would run the store with help from Hazel Evenson, a neighbor across the street.
“Living in the store had its advantages,” Diann said. “Delicious aroma from our home-cooked meals probably helped stimulate sales.”
In 1955, Vern and Hilda built a house across the street from the store, and then expanded Broadway Market into the area in which they had been living. The exception was the bathroom and kitchen.
Vern, although having little education, was blessed with a real knack for sales. Hilda did all of the bookkeeping.
Diann remembers her father as a funny and gregarious guy who loved to argue, often just for the sake of arguing. “Some of our customers loved to come in just to talk and argue with him,” recalls Diann.
Vern and Hilda sold Broadway Market in the early 1960s.
JFK communicated well 60 years ago
In late December 1961, President John F. Kennedy (JFK) closed in on his first year in office.
He held 19 press conferences in 1961. There were 27 JFK gatherings with the news media in 1962, his second year in office, and 18 press conferences in 1963, the year his life came to a tragic end.
JFK had a keen grasp of domestic and foreign issues of the day. He used humor masterfully when meeting with the news media and members of the general public.
Asked a reporter on July 17, 1963, “The Republican National Committee recently adopted a resolution saying you were pretty much of a failure. How do you feel about that?”
Replied President Kennedy, “I assume it passed unanimously.”
During a press conference in 1962, JFK was asked to comment on the press treatment of his administration. His reply, “Well, I’m reading more and enjoying it less.”
JFK, a U.S. Senator from Massachusetts, was elected president in November 1960 and was sworn into office on Jan. 20, 1961. He succeeded President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Previously, Eisenhower was supreme commander of allied forces in Europe during World War II, from 1941 to 1945. JFK, during that period, served in the U.S. Navy.
It was a historic day for Otter Tail County residents when, on Sept. 8, 1952, Eisenhower toured the Glendalough game farm near Battle Lake and stayed overnight in the lodge. This was just two months prior to his election as president.
Back then the property was owned by Cowles Media Company, owners of the Minneapolis Tribune which later became the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Glendalough became a state park in 1992.
Eisenhower came to the Battle Lake area for some relaxation after campaigning in southern Minnesota. His visit to Glendalough came about only seven years since the end of World War II.