No objections were presented in Eighth District Court Monday by customers of the former Ashby Farmers Cooperative Elevator Company. The court action clears the way for creditor to recover $1.45 million of their losses from a substantial embezzlement scheme engineered by a former manager, Jerome Hennessey.
According to Fergus Falls attorney Erik Ahlgren, who has been serving as the “assignee” for creditors seeking reparation for financial losses stemming from the 2018 exposure of an embezzlement perpetrated by Hennessey, a July 21 settlement was reached in Fargo with Travelers Insurance, which carried a $1.5 million policy limit on the former Ashby elevator’s directors and officers.
Ahlgren’s complaint assigned defendants in the civil suit as Russell Dewey, Gaylan Thormodson, Dennis Week, Daryl Johnson, Darrell Franze, Brad Johnson and Tom Olson - the board which originally hired him to investigate the extent of Hennessey’s illegal financial manipulations of cooperative funds. In the complaint on behalf of the elevator creditors, Ahlgren said the former directors had failed in their “fiduciary duties” to “manage and supervise the elevator and its manager.”
Ahlgren filed a motion Aug. 11 in Grant County to get the arbitration settlement approved. The motion was heard by Judge Amy Doll Monday in an interactive-video hearing.
Ahlgren said there are 39 creditors who have filed proofs of claims in the total amount of just over $12 million. The largest of the creditors is CoBank, which is seeking to recoup a debt in the neighborhood of $8 million.
The $5.4 million that Hennessey admitted to embezzling is the amount that Ahlgren and others identified as missing funds.
When sentenced in federal court to 96 months in prison on June 21, 2019, Hennessey was ordered by Judge John Tunheim to begin repaying restitution of over $5.3 million Hennessey is currently serving his sentence in North Carolina.
