A cut fiber optic line in Fergus Falls, on Aug. 11, took down most internet and computing capabilities for Fergus Falls Police, the Otter County Sheriff’s Office, Court Administration and other county, city government offices.
Otter Tail County Information Technology Director Rick Kelsven said only Otter Tail County's access was down.
“It’s actually only the agencies here in town and the reason for it is the fiber was cut from M State to the state network,” said Kelsven.
Kelsven said ongoing work taking place on Tower Road, near the M State campus, was where the cut cable was eventually located.
He said workers contacted Gopher One Call, the statewide locating service, to ensure that they could do their contracted work, but through an unfortunate turn of events, Gopher One Call representatives did not locate the cable in question and it was subsequently cut in the process.
The statewide information technology department then dispatched their own repair crews who arrived later and repaired and spliced the cut cable.
Kelsven said that a little bit after 8 p.m. was when full service was restored.
The most challenging aspect of the whole melee was that Otter Tail County dispatch and sheriff’s deputies and squads were unable to run license checks and other routine information through the statewide system.
Fergus Falls Police Department officers also face similar issues being tied into the same system.
This also affected Otter Tail County District Court administration, but Kelsven said they were able to find a workaround through a virtual private network or “VPN."
Following the situation Kelsven said conversations would take place in terms of the redundancy of this statewide network and how to provide more dependable back-ups or ways to avoid the problems in the future.
He also said in the six years he has been on the job, that this is the first time it’s ever happened.
