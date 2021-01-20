Clydene Stangvik’s work has taken her to many different states since she joined Cisco in 1998 but she has always made Fergus Falls her home base.
Stanvig has a special reason to be proud of her home this month. Fergus Falls is going to be the first city to offer the Cisco Networking Academy Learn-A-Thon, which is an introduction to cybersecurity.
As the world moves deeper into a realm interconnected by cyberspace, people are becoming more susceptible to cyberattacks. Cybersecurity is a way to counter the online dangers.
According to Stangvik, the Learn-A-Thon is free to those who wish to take the 15-hour online course over a period of three weeks. Registration for the course begins Jan. 25. Partnering with Cisco will be the city of Fergus Falls and the Fergus Falls Public Library.
“In essence we can provide access to this course via our webpage. It is a really robust course about cybersecurity. People can take this course for free, they log on for free,” Fergus Falls library director Gail Hedstrom said. “I think we can all use a few reminders of what we should and shouldn’t be doing online.”
The Learn-A-Thon is a beginner-level, self-paced course exploring cybertrends, threats and the ways in which cyberspace can safely be navigated.
The course can be of use to the parents, businesses, staff, students, senior citizens and veterans who participate according to Stangvik.
“I went through the course,” Stangvik said. “Everybody should take this because it really teaches you what not to do on the internet and what not to do on social media. I just think this is so exciting. Anyone can participate in this course.”
More courses from Cisco will be available later online through the Fergus Falls Public Library. Stangvik said there are currently 11,800 academies.
Each participant will receive a Learn-A-Thon experience badge. Participants who pass the course with a score of 70% or higher on their first attempt at the final will also receive a Cisco intro to cybersecurity digital badge, which validates their learning.
By connecting and helping the Fergus Falls Public Library promote online courses local people can help the library win prizes.
Cisco’s Networking Academy has enrolled 2.3 million people in 180 countries around the globe. The multinational technology conglomerate is based in San Jose, California.
