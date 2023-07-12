For some people, riding a bike is a fun activity, a source of exercise or a form of transportation. For others, like Harvey Laabs and Nikki Lohse, it is a powerful tool used to move toward a cure for multiple sclerosis. When Bike MS: Ride Across America 2023 takes place in Ottertail on Jul. 24-28, Laabs, Lohse and hundreds more, will be ready to ride.



