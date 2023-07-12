For some people, riding a bike is a fun activity, a source of exercise or a form of transportation. For others, like Harvey Laabs and Nikki Lohse, it is a powerful tool used to move toward a cure for multiple sclerosis. When Bike MS: Ride Across America 2023 takes place in Ottertail on Jul. 24-28, Laabs, Lohse and hundreds more, will be ready to ride.
Beginning in 1990, Bike MS has been located in different parts of Minnesota each year. This year’s ride will begin and end in Ottertail while also going to Wadena, Fergus Falls and Long Prairie. Bike MS is the largest fundraising cycling event in the world gathering nearly 50,000 cyclists and more than 5,000 teams together to support those with MS.
The Bike MS website says, “Our community has raised an incredible $1.4 billion to fuel the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s mission to cure MS while empowering people affected by MS to live their best lives.”
Everyone has their personal reasons to ride and raise money for this cause. For Lohse, it is to support her family: “I started riding back in 2012. I joined my cousin who had already been riding. We ride for our cousin’s wife, Mary. We have seen first hand the struggles she has faced." At her first ride there were over 1,000 riders and over 1 million dollars raised, “At that point I was still getting my feet wet. I hadn’t been on a bike since I was a teen myself. I went on a whim and bought a used youth model road bike and haven’t looked back since.”
She said that though the number of people and the scenery change each year, one thing stays the same; “our mission to create awareness for the need to create a world free of MS.”
Laabs, will be taking part in his 31st ride this year. At age 80. The year of his first race, he was 48 years old and had started cycling seriously to stay healthy. The ride seemed like a good way to challenge himself. Over the years it has become close to his heart for other reasons as well.
“The fundraising part is the more important part because I have met several folks that have MS over the 30 years that I have participated. Many of these folks have become friends. They are awesome in how they deal with the effects of MS,“ Laabs said.
When asked what his favorite part of the event is, Laabs compared it to picking a favorite out of your children. It depends on so many factors that there is no one single answer.
"Some of my favorite parts of the ride is seeing the grit and determination of those people that 'Ride with MS' (they have special cycling jerseys) or volunteer with MS. Watching the total donation amount grow day by day leading up to the start date. Seeing the immense appreciation that those people show us. Making new friends each year; my goal is to meet five new people each year. The complete lack of stress. It feels like we are isolated from all the negative things that are going on in the outside world. Riding our bicycles tends to bring us back to our childhood, when most of us rode almost every day in the summer.” He added, “If I wrote this list tomorrow, there likely will be different favorites.’’
Whether you are a regular cyclist or just starting out, Ride MS is a great way to get involved in an important cause.
The National MS Society says, ”Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.” It impacts the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves, which make up the central nervous system (CNS). The exact cause of MS isn’t known, but something triggers the immune system to attack the CNS disrupting the signals to the brain. The miscommunication to the brain causes unpredictable symptoms like numbness, tingling, mood changes, memory problems, pain, fatigue, blindness and/or paralysis. “Everyone’s experience with MS is different and these losses may be temporary or long lasting.”
Through fundraising like Bike MS, research can be done to find a cure and people living with MS and their families can receive support and help they need. Whether you want to donate, ride in the event or cheer on those riding, getting involved in Bike MS has been life changing for those involved and that’s what keeps them coming back year after year.
Lohse said that although the miles and ride may seem intimidating, it has all been worth it, “Some days are tougher than others but there is always someone on the route or the rest stop cheering you on and being your biggest cheerleader. The camaraderie is contagious and we love it.”
For information visit nationalmssociety.org or mssociety.donordrive.com.