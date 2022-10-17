With over 4,000 miles of bike trails that course throughout wetlands and lakes, wild prairie and an ever-shifting palette of differing forest biomes, Minnesota is one of the best states in the nation to hop on the saddle and go for a pedal.
While frigid temperatures and snowfall may signal the end to many summer activities, the conditions can actually prove to be a boon for cyclists wishing to carry their season through the winter.
While a wide range of bicycles can be used throughout the colder months of the year when outfitted properly, the surge in fat bike popularity has taken hold particularly strongly in northern climes such as Minnesota due to their rugged construction, off-road capability a large tire surface area which creates an ideal snow machine.
Split Rock Lighthouse, Fort Snelling and Jay Cooke are all state parks that currently tailor specifically for winter fat biking. Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area in Ironton is another location that grooms 50 miles of trails for keen winter cyclists.
Otter Tail County boasts an impressive catalogue of winter trails open to cyclists year-round, two of the main ones being the Heart of the Lakes Trail, which is 32 miles long and Central Lakes Trail, which is 55 miles long.
“Studded tires are always a good addition in the winter months,” says Clark Grotberg, owner of Central Lakes Cycle in Fergus Falls. “The right gear is important when cycling during the winter – it’s easy to dress too warmly for the activity, so layering is key.”
Grotberg explains that lowering tire pressures in icy conditions can aid in gaining traction in icy conditions; he also recommends a quality wax lube for bicycle chains when the mercury dips below freezing.
“Statewide, fat bikes have definitely been embraced,” Grotberg notes. “Although the trend is gaining popularity at a slower rate in this area, overall interest is certainly growing.”
A comprehensive list of Minnesota bicycle trails can be found at the following: exploreminnesota.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone