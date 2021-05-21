Late in the fall of 2019, Pedal Fergus Falls and PioneerCare received their first trishaw, a three-wheeled, electric-assisted bicycle with a semi-enclosed bench for two on the front. The organizations joined forces to raise funds for the contraption, which allows a pilot driver to take one or two individuals on a bicycle ride.
Riding on the bench of the trishaw feels like riding a bicycle. Riders feel bumps in the road and the wind through hair, providing for a bicycling experience without the work of pedaling or navigating the bike.
“They love it,” expressed Khila Bahn. “It’s so good for them to get out there for a ride.”
Bahn, who works for PioneerCare, has the most experience piloting trishaws in the Fergus Falls area. She began piloting and taking PioneerCare residents for rides through the community in 2020 during the pandemic, after the facilities closed their doors to visitors. There were weeks she would spend eight hours a day, three days a week piloting residents through town in an effort to get them outside and having fun.
Cycling Without Age is an international program that began in Denmark. Fergus Falls’ Jake Krohn learned about the program through social media groups dedicated to cycling in 2017. He traveled to the Netherlands in 2018 to learn more about the program and trishaw bicycles, fueling his desire to bring the program to the area. Krohn is now the lead for Cycling Without Age in the United States and is working diligently to bring the program to facilities across the country.
A trishaw bicycle costs approximately $12,000-$13,000 after freight charges and obtaining additional batteries. Trishaws are manufactured in Denmark or the Netherlands and have various options, including bench-style seating as well as an option to secure a wheelchair to the trishaw. PioneerCare presently has two bench-style trishaws and LB Homes is in the process of obtaining a wheelchair accessible trishaw, which they purchased using funds raised on Giving Hearts Day. Grant opportunities are also available to assist facilities with purchase.
Krohn piloted the trishaw, introducing two residents to the new experience. One of those residents was Dorothy Porter. Porter became involved in cycling after her son went on a bicycling trip in high school. Throughout the course of her life she went on three extended cycling trips with various family members. Those trips took her to Europe for a number of months and up into Canada. She told stories of her adventures as Krohn took her on a ride through Grotto Park where she pointed out egrets and cormorants nesting, and shared family stories. Unable to ride a bicycle for a number of years, Porter shared, “This is just wonderful!” Krohn made plans to take her down the Central Lakes Trail in the near future.
PioneerCare and Pedal Fergus Falls continue to collaborate efforts to get the program running in full force this spring and summer. They are currently building and training a volunteer base in hopes that volunteers can be used across local facilities.
“We want to look at this as an opportunity for other facilities to get involved as well,” shared Krohn. “The more involvement we can get, the better.”
Steve Guttormson of PioneerCare explained that volunteers would be required to pass a background check and then would require training on the trishaw — specifically how to pilot and operate the cycle and how to load and unload passengers. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Jake Krohn at jake.krohn@cyclingwithoutage.com or Steve Guttormson at steveg@pioneercare.org.
