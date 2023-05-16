Dahlia’s Downtown Boutique has opened its doors for business. Owner Melissa Weispfennig plans to host her grand opening on May 19-20 at 109 West Lincoln Avenue in downtown Fergus Falls. Light refreshments, discounts and a $100 gift card giveaway will be presented during the celebration.
Dahlia's Downtown Boutique to celebrate grand opening
- Submitted Greater Fergus Falls
-
- Updated
