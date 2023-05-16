New in town

Dahlia's Downtown Boutique will be open Monday through Saturday. 

 Submitted

Dahlia’s Downtown Boutique has opened its doors for business. Owner Melissa Weispfennig plans to host her grand opening on May 19-20 at 109 West Lincoln Avenue in downtown Fergus Falls. Light refreshments, discounts and a $100 gift card giveaway will be presented during the celebration.



