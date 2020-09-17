While the 2020 presidential race will have its share of debates, locally, Daily Journal Media and KBRF will be teaming up to host three debates at the Fergus Falls City Council Chambers beginning at 7 p.m. Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8.
All three debates will be virtual, streaming on Daily Journal Media’s Facebook page, live on KBRF and live on PEG Access TV. Each debate will be moderated by former Daily Journal reporter R.C. Drews.
“It is great to be able to co-host these three great virtual debates with local radio station KBRF,” Daily Journal Media publisher Ken Harty said. “Teaming up to help the community learn more about each candidate is a vested interest we all share and we are pleased to be part of it.”
Drews shared Harty’s sentiments about the importance of the debates.
"Two years ago we organized these debates with the hope of shining the region's brightest lights on candidates for local and regional office,” Drews said. “Through the combined support of our media sponsors, a platform emerged for voters to meet their candidates and hear responses to pressing issues for voters — our friends and families in Fergus Falls and beyond — to know whom they were voting for.”
On Sept. 24, the community will see debates between the candidates running for Minnesota District 8A representative and Minnesota Senate District 8 seats. Leading off with the senate debate, incumbent Bill Ingebrigtsen (GOP) will exchange views with Michelle Anderson (DFL). In the representative debate, GOP-nominee Jordan Rasmusson and DFL-nominee Brittany Johnson will face off.
On Oct. 1, a slate of local Fergus Falls debates are scheduled as candidates from City Council seats in Ward 2 and 3 will take the stage, followed by the mayoral debate. In Ward 2, incumbent Tom Rufer and write-in candidate Mark Leighton will debate, while Ward 3 will see Victoria McWane-Creek and write-in candidate Al Kremeier take the podium. Ward 3 incumbent Brent Thompson has withdrawn from the debate. To close out the evening, incumbent Ben Schierer, Jon Strauch and write-in candidate Mike Mortenson will participate in the mayoral debate.
In the final debate on Oct. 8, Otter Tail County commissioner seats in District 1, 3 and 5 will be showcased. District 1 will open the evening with Dan Bucholz and Betsy Roder. Thirty minutes later, Kurt Mortenson and Christine Tungseth will participate in the District 3 debate. In the final debate of the evening, incumbent Lee Rogness and Angie Brown will discuss issues facing the county and District 5.
All debates will begin at 7 p.m. with Sept. 24’s debate wrapping up at 8 p.m., Oct. 1’s ending at 9 p.m. and Oct. 8’s concluding at 8:30 p.m.
“It's a privilege to see interest now two years later in bringing that same program back to a new election, and I believe our adapted format will allow that same incredible reach across television, radio, social media, and newspaper coverage — despite the challenges of 2020. In times of crisis, great leaders emerge, and it's on us all as citizens to choose and support those leaders. I hope these debates will raise awareness and understanding so that all voters of all backgrounds and beliefs can confidently vote their conscience and exercise a right for which so many have fought and died," Drews said.
