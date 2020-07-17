Have you ever asked someone where they want to go out to eat and they respond “I want to go to the restaurant with the best ribs?” Or have you ever asked a co-worker where they got their car fixed and if the mechanic did a good job? Well, the Fergus Falls Daily Journal is interested in your answer to a few of these questions as the media source is looking for the “Best of Otter Tail County 2020.”
The contest began Friday, July 17 as the Daily Journal is looking for nominations in several categories, ending on July 27. By going to fergusfallsjournal.com and clicking on “Best of Otter Tail County,” readers can enter nominations in for items such as “Best Bar,” “Best Pizza,” “Best Place to Buy Groceries,” “Best General Contractor” and more. Those nominating are allowed to do so once a day during this period. When the nomination process closes, voting will begin.
“It is very important to nominate your favorites because once the nominations close no additional nominations can be made,” Daily Journal publisher Ken Harty said, “and therefore they will not be listed to collect votes once the voting starts.
The voting period will begin July 28 and run through Aug. 9. During this time, readers are able to vote for the nominations that were submitted. With 55 different categories, there is a lot for community members to choose from. The same rule applies from the nomination process as readers will be allowed a vote in each category, each day.
“I think it is very exciting to see what the people of Otter Tail County think,” Daily Journal managing editor Zach Stich said. “I know that I have my favorites in many of these categories and I wish the businesses and individuals the best of luck.”
When the voting is wrapped up, the Daily Journal will put out a special publication informing the winners of the categories. The publication is slated for Aug. 29 and will appear online.
Categories include:
• Best Brewery.
• Best Bar.
• Best BBQ Ribs.
• Best Breakfast.
• Best Coffee.
• Best Ethnic Food.
• Best Fast Food.
• Best Hamburger.
• Best Pizza.
• Best Place for a Frozen Treat.
• Best Seafood.
• Best Steak.
• Best Auto Body Shop.
• Best Auto Dealership.
• Best Store for Auto Parts.
• Best Bank/Credit Union.
• Best Barber Shop.
• Best Electrician.
• Best General Contractor.
• Best Gift Shop.
• Best Grain Elevator.
• Best Hardware Store.
• Best Implement Dealer.
• Best Insurance Agency.
• Best Jewelry Store.
• Best Legal Firm.
• Best Marine Store.
• Best Place for Carpet and Flooring.
• Best Place for Heating and Cooling.
• Best Place to Buy Furniture.
• Best Place to Buy Groceries.
• Best Place to Fill your Tank.
• Best Place to get Tires.
• Best Place to Shop for Appliances.
• Best Place to Shop for Clothes.
• Best Plumber.
• Best Real Estate Agency.
• Best Resort.
• Best Salon.
• Best Sporting Goods Store.
• Best Trucking Company.
• Best Welding Company.
• Best Chiropractor.
• Best Dentist.
• Best Doctor.
• Best Eye Care Clinic.
• Best Hospital/Urgent Care.
• Best in Home Health Care.
• Best Place for Mental Health Care.
• Best Veterinarian.
• Best Firefighter.
• Best Law Enforcement Officer.
• Best Community Service Organization.
• Best Elected Official.
• Best Place to Work.
