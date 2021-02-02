The Fergus Falls Daily Journal celebrated its work recently as it received seven Minnesota Newspaper Association (MNA) awards at the annual MNA banquet.
MNA is a trade association of all general-interest newspapers in the state of Minnesota. Its partnership has more than 360 members.
The Daily Journal received two first-place awards in typography and design (Daily newspapers under 10,000 circulation), and for a social issues story (Dailies up to 5,000 circulation) by reporter Brian Hansel. According to the MNA panel, the Journal received its distinction in typography and design for “the best uses of white space” and
“well-done, consistent and cohesive approach throughout.” Hansel received his award for the story “A covered future,” where Hansel addressed the then-new mask rules in the state. The award-givers stated the story was “comprehensive, including multiple local voices and a complete accounting of the details of the rule for both businesses and the general public.”
The Journal also took home three second-place awards including another award for a social issues story, and two awards to Deb Erickson for “Best Magazine” (all dailies) and “Special Section” (all dailies). Former Journal reporter Johanna Armstrong received second for her social issue story “Racist comments on social media lead to backlash.” Armstrong’s story was commended for her in-depth reporting on a local resident’s social media posts and the aftermath. Erickson’s runner-up finish in the “Best Magazine” category was given for the Lake Country Magazine, which was selected because its “very attractive”and that it “should be proud of a job well done.” In the category of “Special Section,” the 2020 Progress Edition took second for its “showcase of local businesses in the community.”
The Journal also picked up two third-place awards in general reporting (dailies under 10,000) and photography as a whole (dailies under 10,000). In general reporting, the Journal received high marks for a nice “front-page mix in all editions” which showed “a nice sense of range: from car dealers seeing sales return to remote learning to breaking news.” In photography as a whole, the selection committee enjoyed the use of photos that “highlighted sports photos and the somewhat larger photos on the front page to draw people in.”
“We are excited to be an award-winning newspaper in Minnesota,” Daily Journal publisher Ken Harty said. “It is a testament to the dedication of our entire staff, from editorial, to advertising, circulation and the business office. Each department helps produce your hometown paper.”
