Dairyland in Fergus Falls will open Tuesday, March 17, but will have its lobby closed until further notice.

In a Facebook post, the business was excited to begin its 65th year, but due to COVID-19 concerns will only be serving customers in their drive through and online at orderdairyland.com.

Owners Pat and Jean Connelly stated “It is our goal to serve our customers, keep our staff healthy, and to remain active in our community as everyone adapts to our current situation.”

